COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Cases By Town As Putnam Starts Phase 3 Of Four-Phase Reopening

There are just two active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Putnam County as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of the four-phase New York State reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Since the pandemic began, the latest data from the Putnam County Department of Health shows that there have been 1,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 14,407 county residents tested. Two COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, according to officials.

There have been 62 COVID-19-related deaths in Putnam County.

“We are happy to continue to move toward a more fully open economy,” Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell stated.

“Our calculated approach to watching our health measures, combined with the ingenuity, patience, and commitment of our business community, has really paid off for us. We continue to move forward in the right direction.”

A breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County by municipality, according to the Department of Health:

Carmel: 464 (3 new);

Southeast: 336 (7);

Kent: 253 (2);

Putnam Valley: 177;

Patterson: 147 (2);

Philipstown: 122.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

“The reductions in capacities have been determined with one goal in mind—to best protect both customers and employees,” Putnam County Commissioner of Health Michael Nesheiwat said.

“Much planning and thought has gone into this phased opening and graduated guidelines at the state level. This is why Putnam and the mid-Hudson region continue to move forward successfully.

"We are truly grateful for the support our Putnam businesses and community organizations have shown in implementing these involved guidelines.”

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

