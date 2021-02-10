COVID-19: Here's List Of Vaccine Providers In Putnam

The Putnam County Department of Health has released a new list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for week eight of its vaccination program.

Vaccinations for Putnam County residents who are eligible can be scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, with a list of providers - which can be located here - that will be updated weekly by the Department of Health.

Currently, healthcare workers, police, fire, schools, daycare, grocery, corrections officers, restaurant workers, delivery drivers, and for-hire drivers are eligible.

The Department of Health noted that vaccine clinics and appointments from providers are managed independently by the listed organization.

According to the Department of Health, vaccines will be available in Putnam at:

ACME pharmacy on Route 22 in Patterson;

ShopRite pharmacy on Route 52 in Carmel;

Rite Aid on Route 6 in Mahopac;

Drug World, which will administer vaccines at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall on Chestnut Street in Cold Spring;

The Putnam County Department of Health.

“Per direction from New York State, the Putnam County Department of Health is not permitted to vaccinate 65+ unless you fall into one of the categories listed above,” officials said. “Please do not register for an appointment if you do not meet these criteria. You will be turned away at the door.

“Local health departments must adhere to specific vaccination groups determined by the New York State Department of Health, or we may not receive vaccines the following week.”

