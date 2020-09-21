Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam Cases By Town

Zak Failla
The latest Putnam County COVID-19 map.
The latest Putnam County COVID-19 map. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

There were no newly reported COVID-19 deaths reported in Putnam according to the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

There have now been 42,695 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,759 (21 new) positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began six months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 17 active COVID-19 cases, and 1,742 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

There are no COVID-19 patients at Putnam hospital.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the Department of Health:

  • Carmel: 585 (13 new);
  • Southeast: 389 (1);
  • Kent: 277 (1);
  • Putnam Valley: 200 (3);
  • Patterson: 175 (2);
  • Philipstown: 133 (1).

Statewide, since the pandemic began, there have been 9,980,765 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 450,473 positive cases. There have been 25,428 COVID-19-related deaths.

