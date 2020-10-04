COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Putnam Fatalities, Cases By Town

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Putnam County is on the rise, even as things are somewhat stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, resulting in 16 deaths since the outbreak began.

The Putnam County Department of Health said that there are currently 34 Putnam residents who are hospitalized, while one patient is currently being tested and waiting for the results to determine if the virus is present.

Active Putnam County cases by town:

Carmel: 180 (11 new cases);

Kent: 73 (1);

Patterson: 44 (1);

Philipstown: 37;

Putnam Valley: 48 (3);

Southeast: 94 (4).

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

