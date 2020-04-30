COVID-19: Here's Latest Number, Breakdown Of Putnam Cases By Town

New confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in each Putnam County town overnight, as the total continues to climb toward 1,100 since the pandemic began in early March.

There were 23 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the county Department of Health, bringing the total to 1,090 since the outbreak began 61 days ago.

There was at least one new case in each Putnam County town, with no newly reported deaths. There have been 45 COVID-19 fatalities in Putnam County during the pandemic.

According to the Putnam County Department of Health, they are still monitoring 67 potential cases of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 1,022 COVID-19 patients have been treated and released from Putnam Hospital and are no longer isolated or quarantined.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County is as follows:

Carmel: 356 (5 new);

Kent: 207 (7);

Southeast: 203 (8);

Putnam Valley: 135 (1);

Philipstown: 98 (1);

Patterson: 91 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

