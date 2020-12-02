COVID-19: Here's How To Fight Virus Fatigue, Putnam County Department Of Health Says

After spending months making sacrifices by isolating and avoiding any large gatherings, some are beginning to experience COVID-19 fatigue and Putnam County health officials may have some solutions.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak first hit the Hudson Valley in early March, many have started to get cabin fever and are feeling “pandemic fatigue,” particularly during the 37-day stretch between Thanksgiving and New Years.

“I understand that people don’t like the restrictions in place and many have COVID fatigue, but it’s what’s smart, it’s what’s reasonable, and it’s protective of both other people and yourself,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

In response, the Putnam County Department of Health offered some tips as the second wave of the virus starts sweeping through the region:

Acknowledge your feelings: “It is normal to feel tired, frustrated, worried, mad, sad and all the other emotions in between,” officials said. “Let yourself feel them, write them down, talk to a loved one about them, or reach out to a mental health professional if you are struggling.”

Reframe your thinking: “Shift from ‘I have to stay home’ to ‘I’m lucky I can stay home to protect myself and my family;’ Treat your mask as an accessory or a way to express yourself instead of as something you have to wear.”

Stay connected with others from a distance: “A phone call or video call is a great way to stay connected,” they said. “Although it does not replace a face-to-face conversation, technology can help us feel together when it is best to be apart.”

Reduce stress by taking care of physical health: “Getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly can improve your mood and outlook. Limiting your alcohol intake can also improve your mood.”

Rely on trusted news sources for information: “Staying informed is important, but too much information can add to your COVID fatigue,” officials said. “Use reliable news sources and be mindful of social media, where misinformation can spread quickly.”

“The coronavirus pandemic is still going strong, and in many places resurging,” county health officials said. “It is normal to become weary of the necessary precautions to slow the spread of disease.

“Putnam residents have sacrificed too much and have come too far to give up now. By continuing to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the curve can be flattened again.”

