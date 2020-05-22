COVID-19: Here Are Latest Stats For Putnam County

There were 12 newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Putnam overnight, as the county total approaches 1,400 since the pandemic began.

In Putnam County, 7,017 residents have been tested, with 1,376 testing positive for the virus. There are currently 36 active COVID-19 cases, with five new cases added from the previous day's total.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, and the county is monitoring 36 active cases. 1,339 COVID-19 patients are no longer isolated or quarantined, according to the Department of Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 436;

Southeast: 287;

Kent: 238;

Putnam Valley: 168;

Patterson: 133;

Phillipstown: 114.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,555,055 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 356,458 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 23,083 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.