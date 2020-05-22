Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island, Hudson Valley Could Reopen Next Week As Some Restrictions Eased
News

COVID-19: Here Are Latest Stats For Putnam County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Putnam County COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday, May 22.
The Putnam County COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday, May 22. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

There were 12 newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Putnam overnight, as the county total approaches 1,400 since the pandemic began.

In Putnam County, 7,017 residents have been tested, with 1,376 testing positive for the virus. There are currently 36 active COVID-19 cases, with five new cases added from the previous day's total.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, and the county is monitoring 36 active cases. 1,339 COVID-19 patients are no longer isolated or quarantined, according to the Department of Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

  • Carmel: 436;
  • Southeast: 287;
  • Kent: 238;
  • Putnam Valley: 168;
  • Patterson: 133;
  • Phillipstown: 114.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,555,055 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 356,458 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 23,083 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.