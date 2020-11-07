COVID-19: Cases Continue To Climb In Putnam; New Breakdown By Town

There have been 65 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last week in Putnam, with two new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

There have now been 65,586 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 2,067 positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown on Friday, Nov. 6.

There have been 64 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began seven months ago, including one in the last week.

The county is currently monitoring 71 active COVID-19 cases.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 715 (26 new);

Southeast: 469 (20);

Kent: 306 (5);

Putnam Valley: 233 (4);

Patterson: 196 (6);

Philipstown: 148 (4).

