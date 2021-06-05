COVID-19: Brand-New Vaccine Clinic Scheduled In Putnam County

Putnam County will be hosting another walk-in vaccination clinic for those eligible in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

County health officials will be providing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison for all eligible New Yorkers.

The vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older. Officials noted that walk-ins are welcome.

“Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time. If you are more than 15 minutes late, your appointment will be forfeited.

"You must provide identification, proof that you live, work or attend school in New York, and proof that you fit the criteria. Please understand that without the proper identification we will be unable to administer the vaccine and you will be turned away at the door."

Officials made note that more vaccination centers are scheduled to be opened in the coming weeks as more allocations of the vaccine are provided to Putnam County.

"Everyone must wear a mask and should plan to remain at the site for 15-minutes after receiving the vaccine," they advised. "Wear short sleeves so that the health care professional giving you the shot can easily access your upper arm."

