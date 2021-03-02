COVID-19: 200 New Cases Reported In Putnam County; Here's Latest Rundown By Town

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Putnam in the last week, though there were more than 200 newly confirmed cases as the state works to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as quickly as possible.

Putnam County officials reported 215 newly confirmed cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday, March 2, bringing the total to 8,372 total cases out of 166,568 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading a year ago.

The virus-related death toll in Putnam held steady at 86 after the county saw new fatalities in recent weeks.

There are currently eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Putnam, down from nine, as the county monitors 229 active cases, down from 259 last week.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health as of March 2:

Carmel: 3,130 (82 new);

Southeast: 1,656 (24);

Kent: 1,069 (36);

Putnam Valley: 945 (27);

Patterson: 826 (29);

Philipstown: 746 (17).

There were 128,034 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 1, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 5,800 new positive cases for a 4.53 percent positive infection rate, up slightly from the previous day

There were 82 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,642,480 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 38.4 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,660 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

