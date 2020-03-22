Cases In Every Town: COVID-19 Now Widespread In Putnam With 39 Confirmed Positive

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is now considered widespread in Putnam after eight new positive cases have brought the county's total to 39 cases as of late afternoon Sunday, March 22, the health department said.
"While this is not the news people want to hear, it is not surprising and we have been preparing for this eventuality," Putnam County Health Commissioner Michael J. Nesheiwat, MD. "With more testing, we will find more residents who test positive for this contagious disease.
"Why does this matter? It matters because we can now focus time and resources on slowing the spread and flattening the curve.
"We must do all we can to not overwhelm our health care system, including emergency services. By staying home you can be part of the solution."
The health department did not release a breakdown of the number of cases in each town.
"The Health Department, county agencies and community partners have been working tirelessly to educate residents and encourage them to do their part," says Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell. "Right now, we have many heroes helping the residents of Putnam County.
"EMS and healthcare workers are on the frontline. We all have neighbors that are working to keep our essential services, like markets, pharmacies and utilities up and running. We also probably know someone that, if infected, will need serious medical care. For many of us, staying home right now is the one way we can help save lives. Be a hero. Stay home."
Putnam County Health Department Advisory
The following is an advisory issued Sunday by the Putnam County Health Department:
Help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your community. The more you know about this disease the more you can help stop the spread of misinformation.
COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving public health crisis. The Putnam County Department of Health and community partners understand that staying informed is often hard to do.
The PCDOH and the following agencies work hard to ensure the safety of Putnam residents and reduce the impact of this disease.
The following is a guide to help residents access resources and get answers to important questions:
2-1-1 Get Connected Get Answers Phone Line (United Way of Westchester and Putnam), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
- English, Spanish and other language translation services available
- Up-to-date confirmed positive case counts
- Trusted information from the Putnam County Department of Health, the New York State DOH and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)
- Referral to appropriate community resources and other call lines
- NOT medical advice
- uwwp.org/health-emergency-covid-19-coronavirus
Putnam Hospital Center COVID-19 Line—888-667-9262
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week
- Staffed by nurses answering general questions
- NOT medical advice
- nuvancehealth.org/coronavirus
NYSDOH Hotline—1-888-364-3065
- 24 hours, 7 days a week
- General COVID-19 questions
- Information regarding testing sites and appointments
- NOT medical advice
- health.ny.gov/coronavirus
Primary Care Provider
- Individual patient assessment and referral information regarding testing
- STAY HOME if you are well and can postpone your appointment
- IMPORTANT to CALL before you go to your healthcare provider
Putnam County Department of Health—845-808-1390
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday
- After hours for EMERGENT questions
- Residents that are being monitored on home quarantine/isolation
- Assist healthcare providers with questions and decision making
- www.putnamcountyny.com/coronavirus
9-1-1 Emergency Number (Bureau of Emergency Services)
- Shortness of breath
- In need of IMMEDIATE medical help ONLY
- Inform dispatcher of exposure risk for COVID-19
