Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another New Increase In Cases, Positivity Rate For Testing
News

BOCES Union President From Area Accused Of Misappropriating Funds

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
James G. Fitzmaurice, 51, who served as the union's president since 2017, was charged with the felonies of second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.
James G. Fitzmaurice, 51, who served as the union's president since 2017, was charged with the felonies of second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Matty Ring

The union president for Dutchess County Board of Cooperative Educations Services (BOCES) was charged with felonies after allegedly misappropriating over $150,000 from BOCES' Faculty Association. 

According to state police, 51-year-old James G. Fitzmaurice, of Poughkeepsie, who served as the union's president since 2017, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, and first-degree falsifying business records, for which he could face a maximum prison sentence of four years. 

Fitzmaurice was released and will appear in the town of Poughkeepsie court in December. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.