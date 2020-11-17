BOCES Union President From Area Accused Of Misappropriating Funds

The union president for Dutchess County Board of Cooperative Educations Services (BOCES) was charged with felonies after allegedly misappropriating over $150,000 from BOCES' Faculty Association.

According to state police, 51-year-old James G. Fitzmaurice, of Poughkeepsie, who served as the union's president since 2017, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, and first-degree falsifying business records, for which he could face a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Fitzmaurice was released and will appear in the town of Poughkeepsie court in December.

