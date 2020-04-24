42 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Putnam: Latest Breakdown By Town

There have been 42 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County, bringing the total to 942 cases since the pandemic began in New York 55 days ago.

There were at least three new cases in each Putnam County town, with one more reported death, which marks 39 county residents who have died from the virus since the outbreak started.

According to the Putnam County Department of Health, there are currently 19 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, while they are still monitoring 83 potential cases. Since the outbreak began in early March, 857 COVID-19 patients have been treated and released from Putnam Hospital and are no longer isolated or quarantined.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 317 (8 new);

Kent: 179 (8);

Southeast: 172 (9);

Putnam Valley: 113 (9);

Philipstown: 86 (3);

Patterson: 75 (5).

Since the outbreak began, there have been a total of 16,162 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. The hospitalization and intubation rates continue to drop in New York, though there were 1,296 new hospitalizations for the virus overnight. There have been more than 263,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since March 1.

"All evidence suggests that we're on the downside of the curve," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "We're worried about a potential second wave, or for the virus to come back in the fall. "That means this game isn't over yet.

"This means the game could be at halftime, so it's important to make sure we're learning the lessons of what has happened thus far. Let's be truthful with ourselves, look at what happened, and determine what we should learn from what happened so far so we don't make the same mistakes again."

