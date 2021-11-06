Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice
News

$23.6 Bridge Replacement Project Completed In Area

Nicole Valinote
The State Route 28 bridge over the Esopus Creek in the town of Shandaken, Ulster County.
The State Route 28 bridge over the Esopus Creek in the town of Shandaken, Ulster County. Photo Credit: New York State

A $23.6 million project to replace a bridge in the Hudson Valley is now complete.

The State Route 28 bridge in Ulster County over the Esopus Creek in the Hamlet of Mount Tremper has been redesigned, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, more and more New Yorkers and tourists are seeking outdoor activities, especially in areas like beautiful Ulster County," Hochul said. "This project maintains uninterrupted access to fishing sites, hiking trails, and other area destinations and is yet another example of progressing infrastructure projects while holding to our duty to create a more resilient and sustainable New York."

State officials said the redesigned bridge is wider and was designed to reduce the potential for flooding.

The bridge also has a larger opening for wildlife to safely cross underneath.

State officials also reported that Department of Transportation landscape architects created a landscaping plan for the area, including about 124 tree plantings, wildflower seeing, and more. 

The State Route 212 and State Route 28 intersection was also realigned during the project.

The state said the new bridge and intersection allow for recreation in the area, such as fishing access to the creek.

