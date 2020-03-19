Contact Us
News

20-Year-Old Charged With Performing Sex Acts With Minor, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
William Ramos
William Ramos Photo Credit: Town of Montgomery Police Department

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts with a minor that included sending inappropriate images and videos to the child in the Hudson Valley.

Nassau County resident William Ramos, of Bethpage, was arrested in in Orange County by the town of Montgomery Police following an investigation, said Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

The investigation found that the sexual acts took place in the town of Montgomery and involved a minor child, Ragni said.

Ramos was charged with felony criminal sex act, disseminating indecent material to a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released pending his appearance in court. Ramos faces additional and related charges that are pending, Ragni said.

Anyone with information regarding William Ramos and the possibility of additional victims is asked to contact Det. Sgt Farina at gfarina@townofmontgomery.com .

