New Eatery To Hold Soft Opening In Putnam County

An all-new Australian-style cafe will soon begin serving delicious food and tasty beverages to customers in the Hudson Valley. 

An all-new cafe will soon be serving specialty coffee in Cold Spring. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Chris
Ben Crnic
Citrine Cafe, located in Putnam County at 75 Main St. in the village of Cold Spring, will be holding its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., co-owner Brad Gilley said on social media. 

The new eatery will be heavily inspired by Australia, as co-owner Eve Barnes-Corby is originally from the country, Gilley said. 

Customers who visit the cafe during their first weekend in business will be able to treat themselves to specialty coffee beverages, toasts, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and more, all made with " as many organic and healthy ingredients as possible," according to Gilley. 

In addition to Friday, the cafe will also open on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during its soft opening weekend. 

The eatery is located inside the Ascend Collective retail space. 

"We're thrilled to be joining the wonderful community in Cold Spring, NY!" the owners wrote on social media, adding, "Hope to see you there!" 

