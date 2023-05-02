New Assistant Superintendent Of HR Named By Mahopac Central School District

The Mahopac Central School District in Putnam County has picked Jennifer Pontillo to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, officials announced on Friday, April 28.

Pontillo, who is currently the principal of the district's Lakeview Elementary, has worked in Mahopac since 1994, beginning as a first-grade teacher.

She then became the principal of Lakeview Elementary in 2000 and has remained in the position since.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Modern Languages and Elementary Education from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in addition to a master's degree in Special Education and a professional diploma in School District Administration from Fordham University.

Pontillo is also a mother of four ranging from age 13 to 21.

Mahopac Superintendent Christine Tona said Pontillo's extensive experience in the district would make her a great fit for her new role.

"Her dedication to, and knowledge of, the Mahopac community, coupled with her experience as principal of Lakeview Elementary School, will be an asset to the entire district," Tona said.

Pontillo said that taking on the new role will be "bittersweet."

"Lakeview is home to me. I have grown up with the teachers there, been there for weddings and births of children," she said, adding, "We’ve developed into a family.”

However, with her new role, she will be able to grow closer to all of the district's schools and watch over children as they progress through the entire school system, she said.

"Now I can follow them all through the years,” she said.

Pontillo will officially take on the new role on Saturday, July 1.

