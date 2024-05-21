A section of Interstate 84 East in the Putnam County town of Kent between the Bowen Road overpass and Route 311 just west of Exit 61 is currently closed to traffic as the result of a crash, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services announced on Tuesday, May 21 around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is now being diverted off the highway at Ludingtonville Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, officials said.

The crash reportedly involved seven cars, including a rolled-over dump truck. Minor injuries have been reported, according to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

