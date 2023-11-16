Fair 53°

Man Assaults 5-Year-Old In Kent, Inflicting Serious Injuries: Police

A man faces assault charges after a 5-year-old child was discovered with serious injuries in the Hudson Valley, police said.

A man is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old child in Kent, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Micheal Echeverria was arrested on Monday, Nov. 13 by police in the Putnam County town of Kent, Kent Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 16. 

According to the department, the events leading up to Echeverria's arrest began when Child Protective Services contacted officers around 11 a.m. 

Kent Police detectives then discovered that a 5-year-old child had sustained serious injuries and interviewed both the child's mother and Echeverria, who was placed into custody shortly after. He is now charged with:

  • Second-degree assault;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

Echeverria was arraigned in court after his arrest and was released to appear in court at a future date, police said. 

