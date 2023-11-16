Man Assaults 5-Year-Old In Kent, Inflicting Serious Injuries: Police

Micheal Echeverria was arrested on Monday, Nov. 13 by police in the Putnam County town of Kent, Kent Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the department, the events leading up to Echeverria's arrest began when Child Protective Services contacted officers around 11 a.m.

Kent Police detectives then discovered that a 5-year-old child had sustained serious injuries and interviewed both the child's mother and Echeverria, who was placed into custody shortly after. He is now charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Echeverria was arraigned in court after his arrest and was released to appear in court at a future date, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.