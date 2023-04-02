Putnam Is NY's Healthiest County, Brand-New Study Says

Those looking to improve their wellness might want to consider moving to the Hudson Valley county which has been ranked as the healthiest in the entirety of New York, according to a new study.

Putnam County has been ranked as the healthiest out of the 62 counties in New York, according to a new study released on Wednesday, March 29 by researchers from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

In ranking each county, the researchers considered data relating to categories such as length of life, quality of life, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

According to the study, Putnam excels in these categories:

Physical Inactivity: Only 19 percent of adults reported participating in no physical activity outside of work compared to the state's average of 25 percent;

Access to exercise opportunities: 98 percent of the population has adequate access to locations for physical activity;

Sexually transmitted infections: Putnam residents reported a lower rate of chlamydia than the state average;

Teen births: Putnam only has three teen births per 1,000 women aged 15-19;

Only four percent of the population under 65 has no health insurance;

Putnam has a higher rate of mental health providers than other New York counties;

Putnam has a lower amount of preventable hospital stays than the state average;

High school graduates: 93 percent of adults over 25 have a high school diploma or equivalent;

College: 70 percent of adults aged 25 to 44 have had some post-secondary education;

Single-parent households: In Putnam, 15 percent of children live in single-parent homes compared to the state average of 26 percent.

The study also reported that Putnam County has had a trend of fewer premature deaths of people under the age of 75 over the past few years.

