Life Insurance Scam: Police Warn Of Fake Letters From Law Firms In Putnam County

The warning, issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 26, was prompted after a resident received a letter from a scammer claiming to be from a Canadian law firm.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the letter came from Edward Milton, a partner at Milton, Helmut & Partners LLP in Ontario, Canada, and claimed that there was an unclaimed life insurance policy worth £11,550,300 held by their deceased client who died as a result of COVID-19 three years ago.

The letter asked the recipient to consent to join a partnership to claim the policy benefit because of similarities between the resident's last name and nationality with the deceased "client."

The Sheriff's Office added that the letter claimed 10 percent of the money would be shared with charity organizations while the remaining 90 percent would be shared between the recipient and sender.

According to police, this letter is a scam and "should be ignored."

Authorities also added that residents should be wary of similar unsolicited letters or emails claiming that they have received money or assets from someone they don't know, and should not respond to such communications.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.