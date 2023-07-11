Flash Flood Causes Over 200 People To Become Stranded On Train In Philipstown

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday night, July 9, when first responders were sent to the Manitou Train Station in Philipstown during a severe storm system to provide help to passengers who had become stuck on a train there.

According to the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 225 people had become stranded on the train because of flash flooding that had covered the tracks.

The passengers were stuck on the train for six hours. Luckily, crews were able to provide them with water and other needed supplies during the ordeal.

The storm system caused service on the Metro-North Hudson Line to become suspended on Monday, July 10 because of debris on the tracks north of Croton-Harmon, including boulders and trees.

Metro-North has since provided limited bus service to serve commuters between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie stations as crews work to restore train service.

