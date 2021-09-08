Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Return 'Live' This Year

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is returning to the streets of New York City for its 95th celebration after being curtailed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy's made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 8, saying the parade will be delight crowds once again on Thursday, Nov. 25 beginning at 9 a.m.

This year's parade will feature the signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, Macy's said.

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The fun returns to the streets of New York City this year. Macy's Inc.

To once again safely produce the celebration, Macy’s partnered closely with the city and state officials to create an event production plan that would ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines.

For its participants and staff, Macy’s will put in place several health and safety procedures across all areas of the production, including vaccines required for all participants and staff, as well as face coverings.

Details on the exact public viewing locations including viewing maps, entry guidelines, and restrictions will be announced in November.

Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/parade in advance of their travel to the parade route.

The parade will also air on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon, in all time zones.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.