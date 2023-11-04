Emaciated Dog With Inflamed Skin Found In Mahopac: Authorities Investigating

The dog, a female brown pit bull, was found in Putnam County on Tuesday, Oct. 24 on Hilltop Drive in Mahopac, the Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced.

According to the SPCA, the dog was found by a good samaritan who cared for her until she was picked up by Carmel Dog Patrol and brought to the Putnam Humane Society.

The pit bull was later examined and treated by the Brook Farm Veterinary Center, which found that she was emaciated, had a heavy odor of feces and urine, had long, unclipped nails, and inflamed skin around her feet, paws, tail, lower body, and vulva, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the pit bull is asked to call the Putnam County SPCA at 845-520-6915. Calls can remain anonymous.

