Drunk Driver Caught With 12-Year-Old Son In Car In Kent: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Putnam County that began on Tuesday, June 13 just before 3:20 a.m., when Kent Police received a report of trespassing in progress on Schrade Road.

Police then learned from the complainant that their stepfather, 40-year-old Dutchess County resident Eric Mazzarese of Poughkeepsie, was refusing to leave the residence.

When Kent officers traveled to the residence, they were notified that Mazzarese had left. They then passed a four-door sedan that drove around one to two feet over the white fog line and pulled this vehicle over.

Upon talking with the driver, who identified himself as Mazzarese, officers smelled an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and also saw that he was traveling with his 12-year-old son. After conducting sobriety tests, it was found that Mazzarese was intoxicated, police said.

Officers then allegedly discovered various different pills and a bottle of Fireball whiskey during a search of the car.

After this, Mazzarese was arrested and charged with:

Felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law;

Eight counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mazzarese was then issued an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

