Drowning Duo Rescued From Hudson River Near Cold Spring

The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, July 4 around 9 p.m., when first responders were notified that two swimmers were in distress on the Hudson River near Little Stony Point Park just north of Cold Spring, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Once they arrived at the river, sheriff's deputies saw a man and a woman who were having trouble staying above the water.

A deputy then sprang into action, securing his duty gear before entering the river to swim out to the duo.

With the help of a civilian boater, the deputy was able to get the struggling swimmers into the boat and bring them ashore.

Once they were back on land, the duo, later found to be Westchester residents, were evaluated by EMS crews and refused medical treatment. The hometowns of the two were not released.

Both the Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department and Philipstown Ambulance helped with the response to the incident.

