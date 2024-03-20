Downed Power Lines Cause Outages In Mahopac

The outages occurred in Putnam County on Tuesday afternoon, March 19 at around 2:45 p.m., when several power lines fell on Old Union Valley Road in the area of Route 6 and Mi-Anna Drive in Mahopac, according to Carmel Police.

The downed lines caused power outages throughout the area as crews worked to complete repairs.

Most of the outages were eventually restored by around 4:20 p.m., with the possibility of a few intermittent remaining outages. Any residents who continue to experience issues can report them to NYSEG at 800-572-1131.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.