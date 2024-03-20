Overcast 49°

Downed Power Lines Cause Outages In Mahopac

Several Hudson Valley residents experienced temporary power outages as crews worked to repair downed wires on a busy road. 

The wires fell in the area of Old Union Valley Road near Route 6 in Mahopac.

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The outages occurred in Putnam County on Tuesday afternoon, March 19 at around 2:45 p.m., when several power lines fell on Old Union Valley Road in the area of Route 6 and Mi-Anna Drive in Mahopac, according to Carmel Police. 

The downed lines caused power outages throughout the area as crews worked to complete repairs. 

Most of the outages were eventually restored by around 4:20 p.m., with the possibility of a few intermittent remaining outages. Any residents who continue to experience issues can report them to NYSEG at 800-572-1131. 

