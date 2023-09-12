Covid-19 Cases On Rise: Spike Reported In Putnam County

The spike in COVID-19 has been seen in Putnam County, which has experienced a 113 percent rise in cases since the previous reporting week, the county's Department of Health announced on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to county health officials, reported cases increased from 69 to 147. Additionally, Putnam Hospital has seen eight admissions as a result of the virus, which is the highest number since February, according to the department.

The highest growth of COVID-19 cases occurred in the hamlet of Garrison, health officials said, adding that this was the result of a single outbreak in a contained setting. Infection control procedures have since been implemented by the health department, which is now closely monitoring the situation.

Most of the reported cases have been found in adults between the ages of 30 and 69, according to officials.

The spike is not completely unexpected, as the rate of reported cases and hospitalizations in New York State and the Mid-Hudson region has been increasing since the middle of July, the health department said.

Officials are now urging residents to take precautions to avoid getting sick and to test if they experience any symptoms. Anyone who tests positive should stay home, avoid other people, and consider speaking with their healthcare provider about treatment to avoid any serious illness as a result of the virus.

