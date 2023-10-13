Cats Shot, Killed With Arrow In Putnam: Authorities Still Seeking Information

Both cases happened in Putnam County in 2019 and 2021 and are still unsolved, prompting the county's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to make social media posts on Thursday, Oct. 12 asking the public for any information they may have that could lead to arrests.

The first of the unsolved cases happened in 2019 between July 2 and July 4, when a domestic 7-year-old black cat named Simon was shot with either a high-powered pellet or a small caliber bullet in his hindquarters.

According to the SPCA, Simon's injuries were discovered on July 4 when he returned home after two days with a bullet wound. Once he was taken to the Brewster Veterinary Hospital, metal fragments were found throughout his midsection, and he was found to have a broken femur and pelvis bone.

The projectile fired at Simon caused him extreme pain, serious injuries, and permanent physical impairment of his hind legs, the SPCA said. He was later successfully treated and returned to his Carmel home.

Although SPCA investigators interviewed dozens of local residents, associates, friends, and neighbors, in addition to conducting door-to-door canvases and offering a $1,000 reward, no legitimate tip with information leading to an arrest was ever called in, authorities said.

The second unsolved case happened in Kent when a non-neutered gray and white male short-haired cat was found shot through the neck with an arrow on the property of a Nimham Road residence on Nov. 8, 2021, according to the SPCA.

The cat had been known to the resident, who said they had last seen him alive two days before.

Following the discovery, the cat was taken to Guardian Veterinary Specialists, which conducted a necropsy and X-rays. Authorities also retrieved the arrow shaft, which was identified as a "Terminator Select 6075" and had its fletching and point cut off, leaving only the shaft.

Authorities were unable to find out where the arrow was purchased, SPCA officials said.

Anyone with information regarding either unsolved case is asked to call the SPCA at 845-520-6915. Tips can remain anonymous.

