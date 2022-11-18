New Brewster Planet Fitness Announces Opening Date

Those looking to burn off the extra calories from the holiday season will soon be able to visit a new Planet Fitness in the Hudson Valley.

The new Putnam County gym, located in Brewster at 1511 Route 22, Site 181, will open on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Planet Fitness employees.

The hours for the new location will be:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected," Planet Fitness officials say on the business's website.

