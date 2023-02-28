'Exciting' Restaurant In Mahopac Praised For 'Fresh' Food

Hudson Valley residents seeking a taste of authentic Vietnamese and Szechuan cuisine will need to look no further.

Putnam County's Pho 6, located in Mahopac at 734 Route 6 across from the Mahopac Firehouse, is the perfect place for those seeking a little more variety in food options.

Notable dishes served by the eatery include Pho, a kind of noodle soup, in addition to Banh-Mi sandwiches, numerous vermicelli and chicken options, stir-fry, and rice.

One popular Pho dish offered is the "Pho 6 Special," which includes sliced raw Angus eye round, sliced Angus brisket, boneless braised short ribs, and Viet beef balls.

The restaurant also serves drink options such as bubble tea, homemade limeade, Vietnamese iced coffee, and Thai tea.

On Yelp, one patron of the eatery called Pho 6 "the most exciting restaurant to eat at in Mahopac."

"We have been multiple times and they are very consistent," said Jennifer M. of Mahopac, who added, "Their Szechuan dishes are spicy and authentic. The Pho and Banh Mi sandwiches are a family hit. The food is fresh, the establishment is clean and the staff is lovely."

Other visitors to the restaurant only had good things to say about the food in the Somers, NY Facebook group.

"The food was delicious and the staff was welcoming and accommodating," said Stephanie R. of Mahopac, adding that she tried the appetizer special, spicy chili oil wontons, in addition to the Pho 6 Special and the Mongolian Beef.

Open seven days a week, the eatery is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

