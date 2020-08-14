COVID-19: Popular Cafe In Area Permanently Closes

A popular cafe and bakery in the area has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and has shuttered its doors for good.

The owners of Sweet Obsessions on Route 376 in Poughkeepsie announced that they were closing for good this week as of Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“We knew that someday we would have to say goodbye, but we didn't think it would be this soon,” they posted on social media. “On behalf of our family at Sweet Obsessions, we would like to say thank you. Thank you! To all our customers, friends, and family.”

According to reports, the owners said that being forced to shut down for several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, making it difficult for the business to recover.

“Starting and running a small business is hard and exhausting work, let alone through a pandemic,” they said. “The people that we have met through the years have been amazing. Some made us laugh, some made us cry, and some we formed new friendships with.

The owners expressed appreciation for their customers that have been frequenting the popular cafe since it opened.

“The times are uncertain and we feel it is time we close our doors,” they said. “To our guests, we will miss seeing all your regular faces, and meeting the new ones. To our friends, your support is amazing.

“You helped us in ways we couldn't imagine and kept us rolling,” the owners posted. “To our family, words can not describe the unwavering love and support you have given us.

It remains unclear what is next for the owners, but they said they are excited for the next chapter as they move forward following the closure of Sweet Obsessions.

“For those of you that didn't know, this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up and no matter what the challenge was our family showed up to help,” they stated. “We love you all. As this chapter closes we look forward to our next chapter.

“Who knows where we might show up.”

