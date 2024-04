The blaze happened in Putnam County on Tuesday afternoon, April 9 off Route 22 in Brewster, where a large brush fire ignited, Carmel fire officials said on Wednesday, April 17.

The incident prompted a large response from the Brewster and Carmel Fire Departments and sent plenty of smoke into the air before it was eventually put out.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.