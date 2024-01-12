Brewster School District Taps New Superintendent: 'Has Proven Record'

The Brewster Central School District in Putnam County announced the appointment of Michelle Gosh as its next superintendent on Friday, Jan. 12.

Gosh will officially take over the position on Monday, July 1 following the retirement of her predecessor, Laurie Bandlow.

Although Gosh will be taking on a new role, she is a familiar face in Brewster, as she has served as Deputy Superintendent since 2021 and before that, as a social studies teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, according to the school district.

The Brewster Board of Education said in a statement that Gosh has a "proven record of student-centered leadership," and added that she is the best fit for the district going forward.

"The Board is confident that Dr. Gosh’s extensive experience, vast curricular knowledge, and her understanding of and dedication to the Brewster community, make her the ideal person to lead the district into the future," the school board wrote.

Gosh is already known as an effective leader in Brewster, where in the last year, she has overseen the introduction of the district's two-way Dual Language Program, led the creation of the in-house Pre-Kindergarten Program, and also secured a $2.56M grant that will provide Pathways in Technology students with free Associates Degrees from Westchester Community College.

"Dr. Gosh is well-poised to maintain our commitment to help our students become informed and engaged global citizens who are critical and creative thinkers," district officials said in their announcement on Friday, continuing, "Her familiarity with all facets of the district provides her with a unique perspective to hit the ground running on July 1, 2024."

Gosh earned her Doctorate of Education from Johns Hopkins University, and also holds a Master of Science in Education from Fordham University and Western Connecticut State University as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Marist College.

