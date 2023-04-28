BOCES Names New Superintendent For Putnam, Northern Westchester

Neil Boyle, who previously served as the organization's Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, will serve as the next District Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer of PNW BOCES, officials announced on Thursday, April 27.

Boyle will succeed James Ryan, who is retiring from the position this year.

Already having a long history with BOCES and other school districts in the area, Boyle has previously served as the coordinator of Pupil Personnel Services for the North Salem Central School District; the coordinator of the PNW BOCES Guidance and Child Study Center; and an administrator for Special Education in the Mahopac Central School District.

He also served as the Director of Vocational and Transitional Services for the Devereux Foundation, a nonprofit focused on behavioral health.

Boyle said he is honored to succeed Ryan in the organization's top position.

"Having worked in our component districts, I witnessed the excellence that comes from PNW BOCES’ programs,” Boyle said, adding, “I am also excited to continue to work with our excellent staff here and also to work with the New York State Education Department.”

He also said that students are his highest priority, saying, "Creating pathways to help students reach their full potential is the main reason that PNW BOCES exists.”

PNW BOCES Board President Richard Kreps said that Boyle was the best choice for the job.

"We looked at a lot of excellent candidates, but cream always rises to the top. We are very proud of Neil and look forward to this new phase in our work," Kreps said.

PNW BOCES provides career and technical programs to 18 school districts throughout Northern Westchester and Putnam County, in addition to adult education as well.

