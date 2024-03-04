Beloved Firefighter, Instructor From Kent Dies

The death of Robert McDonald, a member of the Kent Fire Department in Putnam County, was announced by the department on Saturday, March 2.

McDonald was a past lieutenant with the department and was also a New York State fire instructor. According to the department, McDonald taught countless volunteers in Putnam.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the department wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

Details about services for McDonald have not yet been announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

