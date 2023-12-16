Be Aware of Porch Pirates, Putnam Sheriff Warns: Here Are Tips To Protect Packages

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reminded residents to be on the lookout for "porch pirates" who steal unattended packages from homes.

The Sheriff's Office gave the following tips to protect packages from these would-be thieves:

Use smart package lockers or a nearby convenience store for delivery;

Have packages sent to your workplace or office if you will not be home when they are delivered;

Install security cameras or camera doorbell systems to catch thieves;

If eligible, get an Amazon Key to have packages delivered inside your garage;

Request a signature upon delivery or reschedule delivery if needed;

Arrange for package holds if on vacation or ask a trusted neighbor to hold onto delivered packages;

Insure any valuable packages;

Sign up for delivery alerts to stay on top of the process.

Any Putnam residents who notice suspicious activity in their neighborhoods can call the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300.

