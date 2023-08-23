4 Nabbed For DWI In Putnam: Wrong-Way Driving, Mailbox Damage Among Offenses, Police Say

The arrests all happened in Putnam County over both Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The following people were arrested, according to sheriff's deputies:

Fairfield County resident Michael F. Bautista-Zumba, age 23, of Danbury, was arrested on Saturday around 2:10 a.m. after authorities saw him allegedly travel from his lane in an unsafe manner on Route 22 in Southeast. Additionally, he was also charged with unlicensed operation after he was found without a driver's license on him, sheriff's deputies said. He was later released pending a future appearance at the Town of Southeast Court.

Northern Westchester County resident Manuel Guanuche, age 39, of Peekskill was also arrested on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. when he was seen allegedly crossing the double yellow lines and traveling below the posted speed limit on Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley. He allegedly failed sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law for having three passengers under the age of 16 in his car, sheriff's deputies said. He was later processed at Putnam County Correctional Facility and released pending a future appearance in the Town of Putnam Valley Court.

Orlando DeJesus-Ramos, age 42, of College Park, Maryland, was arrested on Sunday around 2:10 a.m. after he was seen allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road on Main Street in Brewster, authorities said. After failing sobriety tests, he was arrested for misdemeanor aggravated DWI and processed before being released pending a future appearance in the Village of Brewster Court, sheriff's deputies added.

Putnam County resident Travis Scott Teeter, age 42, of Southeast, was arrested on Sunday around 8:20 p.m. after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a mailbox and driving away on Terry Hill Road in Kent. Authorities were then able to find Teeter's vehicle in a driveway on Fair Street in Patterson, where he admitted to hitting the mailbox and leaving while being questioned. Teeter also showed signs of intoxication, sheriff's deputies said. He was arrested for felony aggravated DWI in addition to other charges and released pending a future appearance in the Town of Patterson Court.

