3 Injured In 2-Car Crash At Busy Carmel Intersection

The crash happened in Putnam County on Saturday, Dec. 2 around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Lovell Street and Union Valley Road in Carmel, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Police and first responders soon arrived at the scene of the incident and found that three people had been injured. The patients were later taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the department said.

After around 40 minutes, the roadway was reopened to traffic. In addition to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, Carmel Police, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, and the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corp. also responded to the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.