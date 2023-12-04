Fair 49°

3 Injured In 2-Car Crash At Busy Carmel Intersection

A busy intersection in the Hudson Valley was shut down for nearly an hour following a two-car crash that left three people injured. 

<p>The crash happened in Carmel at the intersection of Union Valley Road and West Lovell Street.</p>

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
The crash happened in Putnam County on Saturday, Dec. 2 around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Lovell Street and Union Valley Road in Carmel, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. 

Police and first responders soon arrived at the scene of the incident and found that three people had been injured. The patients were later taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the department said. 

After around 40 minutes, the roadway was reopened to traffic. In addition to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, Carmel Police, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, and the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corp. also responded to the crash. 

