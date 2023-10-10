20-Year-Old Airlifted Hospital After Putnam County Crash Involving Dump Truck

The incident happened in Putnam County on Monday, Oct. 9 around 9:10 a.m., when Putnam County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 3492 Route 9 in Philipstown for a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, arriving deputies determined that a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck driven by 65-year-old Cold Spring resident Joseph Pidala had been driving south on Route 9 before attempting to make a left turn into a business driveway.

As he was turning, Pidala's truck was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda driven by 20-year-old Cold Spring resident Amber Paneto who had been traveling northbound on Route 9.

Paneto's Honda then traveled into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a 2012 Kia driven by 59-year-old Dutchess County resident Patrick Pendzuk of Beacon, according to authorities.

Following the crash, Paneto was flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. Pendzuk was also injured and taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center by Philipstown Ambulance.

Route 9 was closed for around an hour as authorities investigated the crash, causing traffic to detour to a side road. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.