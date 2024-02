The crash happened in Putnam County on Friday, Feb. 23 just before 8 p.m., when two cars collided on Croton Falls Road in Carmel, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Luckily, no injuries resulted from the collision, fire officials said.

The crash caused the road to close for around 30 minutes to allow crews to clean up vehicle fluids and remove the cars.

