19-Year-Old With 3 Active Warrants Steals $8K Of Products From Store In Southeast: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 29, when deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Enforcement Unit saw a vehicle linked to the retail theft group parked outside an unnamed store in Southeast.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies soon saw a woman and a boy leave the store with merchandise and get into this vehicle. Deputies then approached the duo and the woman gave them forged ID documents and a fake name, authorities said.

However, her real identity was soon determined to be Ana Codreanu, age 19, of Baltimore, Maryland, the Sheriff's Office said. Her accomplice was also identified as Codreanu's young juvenile relative.

After taking a look at surveillance footage from the store, deputies determined that the duo had stolen around $8,000 worth of merchandise. Additionally, investigators learned that Codreanu had three active warrants for her arrest in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for similar crimes and that she had also stolen items from other businesses in the area earlier in the day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After her arrest, Codreanu was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument;

Fourth-degree conspiracy;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Codreanu was arraigned in the Town of Kent Justice Court and released on her own recognizance for her charges in Southeast. However, she was then ordered to be held without bail as a fugitive from justice while she waits to be extradited for her out-of-state warrants.

Codreanu's juvenile accomplice was later turned over to a relative, authorities said.

