Car Slips Into Lake In Pound Ridge Amid Icy, Flooded Conditions

A vehicle had to be pulled out of a lake in Northern Westchester after falling into it in the midst of icy and flooded conditions.

The incident happened in Pound Ridge on Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:20 a.m., when a vehicle traveling on Siscowit Road fell into a lake by Eastwoods Road, according to Pound Ridge Police.

Luckily, the driver was able to get herself out of the vehicle and was unharmed. However, her car became completely submerged and had to be towed out.

Police said the area where the car fell is prone to flooding, and they believe the vehicle may have slipped on ice or hydroplaned into the water.

The car will now need repairs for water damage.

