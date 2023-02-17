Beloved Store Owner In Pound Ridge Dies: Lived 'Extraordinary Life'

A well-known man from Fairfield County who owned a beloved store in Northern Westchester has died.

Stamford resident Joseph DiPietro, Sr. died on Friday, Feb. 10 at the age of 90, according to his obituary.

DiPietro, who lived an "extraordinary life," was the owner of Chubby's Hardware in Pound Ridge located at 68 Westchester Ave., which was named after his childhood nickname, his obituary said.

Born in 1932, DiPietro worked at Getman and Judd Lumber Co. after high school and eventually rose to the position of General Manager before deciding to take a risk and start his own business in Pound Ridge.

Both DiPietro and his wife, Carmella, decided to buy Pound Ridge Hardware from Gus Schutte in 1980 and rename it. The store is housed in the former location of Scotts Corners Market, which was built in the 1940s, and has been expanded several times since the DiPietros took ownership.

DiPietro continued doing most of the bookkeeping for his store until the age of 90, his obituary said.

In addition to his business, DiPietro also had a passion for golf, watching Yankees games, and traveling with his family to places like New Hampshire, Italy, and the Bahamas.

He also loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events, sometimes watching multiple games on the same day and always having an encouraging word to say afterward.

"Joe was a dedicated family man to all of his family and extended family. Whether he shared the holidays with them or just Sundays in the backyard for a barbeque, he loved family and will be deeply missed," his obituary said.

DiPietro is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carmella; his Joseph DiPietro Jr. and daughter Stefanie Kuczo; his grandchildren Ryan DiPietro, Haley DiPietro, Shawn DiPietro, Christopher Kuczo Jr., and Courteney Ronaghan; his brother, Anthony “Dee” DiPietro; and many other family members.

