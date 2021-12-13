COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate

The Hudson Valley saw a slight uptick in its positive COVID-19 infection rate as the region recorded nearly 1,200 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, the Hudson Valley's seven-day average percentage of positive test results rose from 4.53 percent to 4.55 percent as New York contends with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Only New York City (2.70 percent) is among the state's other nine regions below a 6 percent positivity rate.

Statewide, the positive infection rate dipped slightly, from 4.66 percent to 4.61 over the past three days, according to the Department of Health's latest update.

Sixty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including three in Orange County, two in Westchester, and one each in Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.53 percent (down .35 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 8.54 percent (down .19 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 7.77 percent (down .29 percent);

North Country: 7.76 percent (up .03 percent);

Central New York: 7.45 percent (down .04 percent);

Capital Region: 6.54 percent (down .06 percent);

Long Island: 6.49 percent (up .15 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.25 percent (up .22 percent);

Hudson Valley : 4.55 percent (up .02 percent);

New York City: 2.70 percent (up .14 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Thursday, Dec. 9: 63.93 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 63.58 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 61.72 new cases.

Central New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 69.19 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 68.46 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 64.96 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Thursday, Dec. 9: 72.68 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 67.48 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 65.68 new cases.

Long Island

Thursday, Dec. 9: 60.74 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 64.24 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 64.90 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 43.63 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 45.56 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 45.78 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 80.57 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 80.86 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 77.21 new cases.

New York City

Thursday, Dec. 9: 31.43 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 34.12 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 37.03 new cases.

North Country

Thursday, Dec. 9: 69.39 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 69.15 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 68.64 new cases.

Southern Tier

Thursday, Dec. 9: 78.44 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 81.90 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 85.42 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 77.68 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 73.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 70.64 new cases.

New York State

Thursday, Dec. 9: 49.81 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 51.13 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 51.98 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 459 (152,506 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 255 new (65,072);

Dutchess: 158 (39,719);

Ulster: 115 (20,157);

Rockland: 99 (56,856);

Putnam: 58 (13,772);

Sullivan: 45 (10,321).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Dec. 13:

Westchester: 2,362;

Orange County: 810;

Rockland: 785;

Dutchess: 519;

Ulster: 299;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 91.

There were 249,793 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 11,577 newly confirmed infections for a 4.63 percent positive daily infection rate.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 3,574 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 93.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 80.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 81.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 13, 1,591,824 (1,415 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,395,550 (1,975 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community."

