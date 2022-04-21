Suspect At Large After Standoff With Police In Rye Brook

A manhunt is underway in the Hudson Valley for a man wanted for his role in an alleged domestic dispute.

In Rockland County, the Ramapo Police Department enlisted the aid of law enforcement agencies in Westchester on Wednesday, April 20, as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a man wanted for a domestic incident reportedly involving a shotgun.

According to police, the suspect, John Larywon, age 29, menaced his girlfriend with a shotgun in Rockland on Wednesday before reportedly fleeing to his mother’s home in the BelleFair neighborhood in Rye Brook.

Members of the Rye Brook Police Department first checked the home at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday and no one was home, investigators said. At approximately 8:20 p.m., police said that the vehicle Larywon was driving was in front of the residence with him inside.

Larywon reportedly was in the Rye Brook residence for a time but was able to escape after refusing to speak to officers or come out of the house. Local police were joined by Westchester County Police units in the search, but the suspect was able to elude investigators.

To ensure the safety of the area residents, Rye Brook Police contacted the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, Port Chester, and Rye police departments who assisted at the scene to secure the area until the Westchester County Police Special Response Team could arrive to safely make entry into the residence.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, the Response Team made entry into the home and searched for Larywon, who was not inside the residence and was able to get out before police arrived.

Residents in the area also reported the presence of a SWAT team in the neighborhood at around midnight, while a helicopter could be heard for several hours during the search.

A warrant for Larywon’s arrest for menacing with a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm has been issued in Rockland County.

Law enforcement agencies said that officers in Rockland and Westchester are still actively searching for Larywon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

