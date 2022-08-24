Contact Us
SiriusXM Notification Leads Rye Brook Police To Stolen SUV, 3 Suspects

Nicole Valinote
Holly Lane in Rye Brook
Holly Lane in Rye Brook Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A report from SiriusXM about a stolen SUV led to the arrests of three suspects in Westchester County.

Police received a report from SiriusXM at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, about a stolen Infiniti QX60 that was stopped in Rye Brook on Holly Lane, the Rye Brook Police Department reported.

Officers found the SUV in the area and determined that it had been stolen from Fairfield County, on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Stamford, according to the report.

The three occupants of the Infiniti, identified as Jovani Bahadur, Jaden Stewart, and Adajjh Stewart, all 21-year-old residents of Queens, were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, authorities said.

