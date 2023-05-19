Woman Who Grew Up In Pleasantville, Worked In Dentistry Dies At Age 37

Putnam County resident Lisa D'Agostino of Mahopac died on Monday, May 15 at the age of 37, according to her obituary.

Born in 1985, D'Agostino grew up in Pleasantville as the youngest of five children. She went on to follow a passion for dental hygiene and worked in dentistry for 20 years.

In addition to her work, D'Agostino could also often be found vacationing with friends and family, attending Justin Bieber concerts, hanging by the beach or pool, shopping, or being a proud, loving dog mom to Zoe.

She also loved the color pink and the New York Yankees, her obituary said, which also added that she was a fighter most of all.

A double lung recipient in 2022, D'Agostino was able to pay this forward by becoming a donor herself, something that she would be very proud of, according to her obituary.

D'Agostino leaves behind a legacy of being an "incredible daughter" to her parents, Chuck and Kathy D'Agostino; a sister to Chrissy and Jamie Flaherty, Amanda and Gary DiPaolo, Michelle and Pete Mancinelli, and Joey and Jen D'Agostino; and a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Kaitlin, Connor, Caroline, Madison, Morgan, James, and Corey.

A service for D'Agostino will be held on Friday, May 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yorktown Funeral Home located at 945 East Main St.

A Mass will follow on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mahopac at 221 East Lake Blvd.

