White House Visit: Championship-Winning Team From Pace University Honored

The Pleasantville-based Pace University women's lacrosse team, which won the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championship on Sunday, May 21 after beating No. 1-ranked West Chester University 19-9, was honored at the White House on Monday, June 12 along with college athletes from across the country.

The team was recognized along with 47 other teams from all three NCAA divisions on the White House's South Lawn as part of "College Athlete Day."

The event included an address by Vice President Kamala Harris, who highlighted the hard work and sacrifices necessary to become champions.

"You made tremendous sacrifices—training through injuries, birthdays, vacations, and even a pandemic," Harris said in her address, adding, "You know, all of you, what it means to commit and to persevere."

"And we know that so often, during the course of a long season, sports teams also become a family. You develop life-long relationships. You demonstrate teamwork and character. You make the people around you better in every way. You are leaders. You are role models. And, of course, you are champions," Harris continued.

The Setter's championship win made history, as they are the first NCAA collegiate team in Westchester to win a national championship. They also set a record for scoring the most goals in a Division II Women's Lacrosse championship game, Pace University officials said.

The team finished their season with a 21-2 record, ranking No. 1 in the nation.

Head Coach Tricia Molfetta called the visit an "incredible honor."

"It was amazing to see so many student-athletes together and join in celebrating all of our successes this academic year," she said, adding, "I am so grateful we were able to end our year in such a monumental way."

Eastchester native Angelina Porcello, who was named National Player of the Year, also echoed Molfetta's sentiment.

"Being invited to the White House was truly an unforgettable experience and I am so glad I was able to share it with my whole team," Porcello said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.