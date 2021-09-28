Contact Us
Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region

A cold front will push through the region, bringing isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning, Sept. 28. Photo Credit: Photo by Daoudi Aissa on Unsplash

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high temperature in the low 70s and a chance for showers and storms.

Showers will become likely starting in the mid-afternoon with an increased chance of thunderstorms through early Tuesday evening.

Lingering showers and storms will remain possible until late Tuesday night.

After the system pushes through, temperatures will be much more fall-like.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday, Sept. 30 will be partly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

